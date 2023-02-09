Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is Goodman Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,603. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

