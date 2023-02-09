SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.332-1.372 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 1,772,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after buying an additional 71,886 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

