Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 6.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Starco Brands Trading Down 6.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
About Starco Brands
Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starco Brands (STCB)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.