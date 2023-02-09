Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STC. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of STC traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 194,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after buying an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 55.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

