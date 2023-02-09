StockNews.com Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Strong-Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 98,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,698. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

