Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.76

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 19927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.83.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

