Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Shares Down 1%

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04. 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.03.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

