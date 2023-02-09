SVB Wealth LLC Sells 11,943 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 191,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

