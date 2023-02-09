SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

