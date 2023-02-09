Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.34

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 7125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCMWY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Swisscom Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $322.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

