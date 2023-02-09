TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

