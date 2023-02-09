Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.79 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $15.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $16.43 or 0.00075172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
