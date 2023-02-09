Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.79 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $15.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $16.43 or 0.00075172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is an oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. Aiming to create a properly incentivized system, Tellor mints a native token, “Tributes” (TRB). Miners are incentivized to submit data using inflationary rewards, and which data types they update are chosen based upon the “tips” assigned to each query. Parties holding TRB can add a “tip” to a specific data type they want updated, then every 5 minutes the Tellor smart contract groups the top five most funded data types and creates a PoW challenge for miners to solve.The first five miners to provide the PoW solution and the five off-chain data points are rewarded with newly minted tokens + the accumulated tips for the specific data requests. In addition to the security provided by the PoW process, our main layer of security comes through a deposit of TRB that acts as a bond or stake requirement in order for miners to participate in the PoW. The miners risk losing this stake if they submit data that is successfully disputed by TRB holders.Tellor Tributes (TRB) are the native tokens of the Tellor. They are used to incentivize miners to provide data through base rewards and tips via user requests. They are used for governing valid data through disputes, and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders.In the Tellor system, 50% of tips go to miners (⅕ to each selected miner) and 50% of the tips are burned each block. The total supply of Tellor is determined by usage and mining rates. For the maximum supply, Tellor’s supply will grow at the rate of the base reward * 288 queries per day.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

