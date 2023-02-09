TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.36.
TIXT stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 564,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
