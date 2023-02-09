Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GIM stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 96,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $393,202.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,534,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,627,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 477,322 shares of company stock worth $2,005,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

