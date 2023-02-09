Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.68-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.11 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE THC traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $22,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $14,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $10,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,846,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,470,000 after buying an additional 121,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

