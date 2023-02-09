Tenset Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $128.73 million and approximately $73,070.12 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00445623 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.74 or 0.29519402 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00424547 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,971,009 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

