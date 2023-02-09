The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $703,083.60 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 5,512,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

