The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $135,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,898 shares of company stock valued at $61,457,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

SCHW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 384,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $95.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

