The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Sonen Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,661,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,639,000 after buying an additional 251,174 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,882,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 402,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 207,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 1,782,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,898 shares of company stock worth $61,457,218. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

