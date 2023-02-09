The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,898 shares of company stock valued at $61,457,218. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

