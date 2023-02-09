The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,950 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,950 ($83.54) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.27) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($140.94).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 424 ($5.10) on Thursday, hitting £111.76 ($134.34). 1,048,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.52. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($142.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £173.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,615.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

