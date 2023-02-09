The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $14.50

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 19,291,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,306,701. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Affirm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

