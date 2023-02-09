The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading 0.5% Higher

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.25). 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 979,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £177.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,080.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.