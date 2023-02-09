The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

