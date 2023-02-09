The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.1 %

DIS traded up $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,314,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,716. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.