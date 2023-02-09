The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,014,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,679,000 after acquiring an additional 102,617 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 469,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,305,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,746,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,248,817. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

