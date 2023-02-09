Theta Network Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $58.33 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00434329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.91 or 0.28777616 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00442185 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.