Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,987. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

