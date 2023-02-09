Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $13.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

