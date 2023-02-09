THORChain 1-Day Volume Hits $62.28 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $598.07 million and $62.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00008110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00443672 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.71 or 0.29389648 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00424107 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

