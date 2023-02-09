Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $376.15 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Threshold has a market cap of $376.15 million and $44.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00222173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,630,242.341332 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04085695 USD and is down -8.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $42,078,133.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

