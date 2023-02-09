TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,438 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.15. 2,431,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,975,085. The stock has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,172 shares of company stock worth $30,700,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.