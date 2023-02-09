Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.32

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.32 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.20). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 46,639 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.81 million and a PE ratio of 908.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.26.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

