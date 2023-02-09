Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EBOX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 71.50 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.76. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 57.70 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 32,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £21,108.48 ($25,373.82).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

