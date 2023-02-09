Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

