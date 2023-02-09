Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

