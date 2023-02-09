UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 232313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,392 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $40,947,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

