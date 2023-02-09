UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.07.

UDR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. 2,242,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,962. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

