Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.81. 2,988,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.61. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

