United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Down 1.5%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.42 ($23.03) and last traded at €21.60 ($23.23). Approximately 170,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.93 ($23.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTDI shares. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, January 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €28.90 ($31.08) price target on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

