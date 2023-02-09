UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) Stock Price Down 0.6%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 20,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

UTime Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

About UTime

(Get Rating)

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.