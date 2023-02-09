VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $43.94. 14,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 30,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000.

