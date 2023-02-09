Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $377.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

