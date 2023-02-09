Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 303,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.