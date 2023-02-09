Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 2.6 %

VTR stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ventas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.