Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 46,163 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 277,432 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

VERA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.