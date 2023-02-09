Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 46,163 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 277,432 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

