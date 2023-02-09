Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.70 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $104.42 million and $15.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00017522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00225124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.20935629 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,077,397.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.