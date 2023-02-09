Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.13. 880,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,060. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $380.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

