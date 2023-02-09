Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00081891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,917,804 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

