WAX Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $186.03 million and $23.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00444679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.82 or 0.29456376 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00422487 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,395,859 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,365,232,854.2145715 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07780204 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $19,688,472.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.